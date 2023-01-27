Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Nasdaq has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Nasdaq has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,059,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,806,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 928,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,439,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,736,000 after buying an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 574,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,544,000 after buying an additional 382,860 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

