Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.92, but opened at $58.95. Nasdaq shares last traded at $57.54, with a volume of 739,542 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.69.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Nasdaq by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 187,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

