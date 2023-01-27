Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.36.

ROKU opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $177.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Roku by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

