Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Nexstar Media Group worth $22,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,970,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,012,952.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $196.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.41. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

