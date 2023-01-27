Nick Daddario Sells 200 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $16,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 44 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $3,455.76.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,598.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 610,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 42.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 549,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,694.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 410,228 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

