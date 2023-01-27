Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 349,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 293,225 shares.The stock last traded at $10.11 and had previously closed at $10.10.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 9.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,834,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 155,536 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 7.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,670,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

