NOV (NYSE:NOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.47

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 2871869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.94 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 64,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,465,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.