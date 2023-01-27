Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives $365.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $365.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVZMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $591.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.71 million. Analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

