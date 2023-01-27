NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 678,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $25,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after buying an additional 501,645 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 797.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after buying an additional 386,135 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 297.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 370,856 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NRG Energy by 482.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 344,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NRG stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

