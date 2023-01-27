Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $38.19 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.