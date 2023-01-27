OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.69. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

