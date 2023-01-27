OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OGE opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

