Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $319.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $333.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

