Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1,173.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $29,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,573,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,540,000 after acquiring an additional 90,293 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,832,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 489,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,158,000 after acquiring an additional 437,240 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

OHI opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

