ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 211,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 332,459 shares.The stock last traded at $81.84 and had previously closed at $79.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

ONE Gas Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,002,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after buying an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,157,000 after buying an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after buying an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 952,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,088,000 after buying an additional 121,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

