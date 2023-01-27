Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,333 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,692.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $8,377,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,460,206.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Antonio Pineiro bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,692.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,021,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,037,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.