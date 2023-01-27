Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $450,000 Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HLIT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $369,215.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,822 shares of company stock worth $3,303,390 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

