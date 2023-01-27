Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after buying an additional 167,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,415,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,638,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 25.78, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.85% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $108.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Articles

