Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $483,000 Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,568,880.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,568,880.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,316,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,377,784 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

