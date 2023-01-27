Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $508,000 Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after buying an additional 2,766,061 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,648,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,096,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.