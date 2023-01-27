Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 777 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. CL King cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Further Reading

