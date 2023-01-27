Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.66

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.66 and last traded at C$18.52, with a volume of 59189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$53.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$473,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,390,687.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $700,592.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

