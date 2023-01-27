Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 82.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $314.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

