Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 4.6%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 926,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,376,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

Insider Activity

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.