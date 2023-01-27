Paula Bell Buys 56 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell acquired 56 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £125.44 ($155.31).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Paula Bell purchased 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £124.80 ($154.51).

On Thursday, November 24th, Paula Bell purchased 44 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £124.96 ($154.71).

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 222.20 ($2.75) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,709.23. Spirent Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 294 ($3.64). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 267.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 280 ($3.47) in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

