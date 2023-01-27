Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 40.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 661.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.82.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $321.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

