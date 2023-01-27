PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Holdings Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PENN opened at $34.26 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.