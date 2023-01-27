Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $15.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $122.57 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

