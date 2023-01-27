Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Holdings Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PEN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Performance

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $244.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.30. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $253.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

