PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 7,700 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $59,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,391,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,729,227.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $54,390.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $37,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $59,600.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,153 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $15,932.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $40,488.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $23,100.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $11,866.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,420 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $18,004.80.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $65,188.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $15,224.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 86.79%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%.

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

