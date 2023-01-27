Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Shares of PM opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after acquiring an additional 962,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,398,000 after acquiring an additional 476,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

