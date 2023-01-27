Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,028,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 4,316,824 shares.The stock last traded at $103.49 and had previously closed at $101.30.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.
The stock has a market capitalization of $161.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average is $95.74.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.
