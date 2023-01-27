Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Plug Power Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $32.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

