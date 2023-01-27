Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 6.8%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.61. 5,440,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 17,579,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.