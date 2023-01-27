POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.35

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 24066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.20 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

