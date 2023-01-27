Pono Capital Two, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on February 1st (NASDAQ:PTWOU)

Pono Capital Two’s (NASDAQ:PTWOU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 1st. Pono Capital Two had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Pono Capital Two’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Pono Capital Two Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pono Capital Two stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33. Pono Capital Two has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pono Capital Two

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two during the third quarter worth about $4,615,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Pono Capital Two during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,559,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the third quarter worth $4,305,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the third quarter valued at about $4,013,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the third quarter worth about $3,677,000.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

