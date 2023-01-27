PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $25,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $159.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average of $124.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

