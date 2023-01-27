ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.99

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 456307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,999,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in ProFrac by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,648,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

