Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $134.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.32 and a 200 day moving average of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46. Progressive has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $136.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

