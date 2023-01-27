PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,978 shares.The stock last traded at $4.55 and had previously closed at $4.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

PropertyGuru Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

