Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 35,025 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Textron worth $23,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,645,000 after buying an additional 915,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Textron by 36.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,636,000 after acquiring an additional 890,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after purchasing an additional 697,027 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Textron by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 385,477 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TXT opened at $72.12 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

