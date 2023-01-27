Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $28,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $220.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $191.00 and a one year high of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.88 and a 200 day moving average of $227.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

