Prudential Financial Inc. Has $24.65 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $24,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.90.

NYSE:WEC opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.