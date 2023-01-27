Prudential Financial Inc. Has $26.16 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,629 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of IDEX worth $26,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of IDEX by 23.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 9.7% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $234.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.51. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

