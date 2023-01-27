Prudential Financial Inc. Has $29.25 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $29,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $410.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $621.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Cowen lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.30.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

