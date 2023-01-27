Prudential Financial Inc. Has $29.74 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $29,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

