Prudential Financial Inc. Has $30.39 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of CDW worth $30,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 89.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after buying an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CDW by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,962,000 after buying an additional 75,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,187,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CDW opened at $194.30 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $201.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.44.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

About CDW



CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

