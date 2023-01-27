Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $26,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

YUM opened at $129.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $132.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

