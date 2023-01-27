Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 412,974 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 852,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,974 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $27,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 193.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $838,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $810,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after buying an additional 76,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $62.26.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.52.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

