Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of NRG Energy worth $31,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NRG Energy stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.77%.

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

